Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $354.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.02. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 501,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

