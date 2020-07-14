Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $106.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.73.

Shares of WCN opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

