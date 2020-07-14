Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $106.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.73.
Shares of WCN opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
