Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

