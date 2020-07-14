Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Receives $132.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

WMT opened at $129.71 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

