Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WDR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 160.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

