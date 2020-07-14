W Nicholas Howley Sells 21,548 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $172,680,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 448,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,348,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.