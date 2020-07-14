Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $119.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

