Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €168.24 ($189.03).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €139.30 ($156.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €136.50 and its 200 day moving average is €142.01.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

