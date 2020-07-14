Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 124.72 ($1.53) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

