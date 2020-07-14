Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $851.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.