Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.90 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

