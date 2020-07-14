Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

NYSE:V traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.07. 2,005,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,487. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average of $186.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

