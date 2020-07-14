Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $188.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

