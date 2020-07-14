Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.44. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 882,732 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 439,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 221,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536 over the last ninety days. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

