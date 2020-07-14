ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.52.

VIAC stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

