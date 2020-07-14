ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.52.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,826,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.