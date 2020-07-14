Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. 3,425,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,932,898. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

