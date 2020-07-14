Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $41.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Ventas by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ventas by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 321,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 150,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

