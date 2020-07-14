Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

VGR opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vector Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 154,582 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.