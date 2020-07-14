Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,238,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,030,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,266,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,552,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,720,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,121. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.