Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.47. The stock had a trading volume of 68,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,313. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

