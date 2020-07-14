Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 222,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807,709. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

