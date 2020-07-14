USDK Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010846 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $89.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.01962258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00196733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00081578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118121 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

