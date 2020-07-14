USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $282.46 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.02604682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,101,380,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,991,653 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Poloniex, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Korbit, FCoin, Hotbit, Crex24, OKEx, SouthXchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

