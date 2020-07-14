Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

