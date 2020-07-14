Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.33 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $292,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $107,537.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,716.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

