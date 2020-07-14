UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $16.25-16.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNH opened at $299.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

