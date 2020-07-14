UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $299.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.47 and a 200 day moving average of $282.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

