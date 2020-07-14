United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.83 ($12.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UU. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,020 ($12.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON UU traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 881.40 ($10.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,313,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($13.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 915.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 929.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 28.40 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 275.64%.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.37), for a total value of £212,205.84 ($261,144.28).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.