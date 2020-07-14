United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen cut their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,410,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,462,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post -20.82 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

