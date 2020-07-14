UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UNITE Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UNITE Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 932 ($11.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.11) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($12.14).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 936.50 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,006.93.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

