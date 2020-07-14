Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Unify has a market capitalization of $77,029.81 and $2,752.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00473943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.