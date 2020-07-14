UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $9.60 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

