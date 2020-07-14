Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.22. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

UMPQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 3.1% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 117,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.