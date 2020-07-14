UDR, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for UDR in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.12 per share for the year.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

