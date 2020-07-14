UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.34 ($47.57).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €36.68 ($41.21) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.02 and its 200 day moving average is €38.43.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

