UBS Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $535.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.60 and its 200 day moving average is $392.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

