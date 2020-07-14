UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.95 Price Target

UBS Group set a €1.95 ($2.19) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.00 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.36) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.46) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.00 ($2.24).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

