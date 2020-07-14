U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

