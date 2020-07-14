U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,428. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

