Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

