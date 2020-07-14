Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.98.
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.57. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
