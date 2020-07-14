Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.98.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.57. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

