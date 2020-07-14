Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPCO. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Huber Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

TPCO opened at $8.88 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.