Traders Buy Large Volume of Kimberly Clark Call Options (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,895 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,872. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.