Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Up 11.4%

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 142,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 45,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.00.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

