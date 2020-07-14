TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.74.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

