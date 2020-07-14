TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TOPS opened at $0.11 on Monday. TOP SHIPS has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

