TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $380.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $268,698.94 and $380.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 1% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

