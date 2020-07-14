Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) vs. Mercury General (OTCMKTS:MCY) Head to Head Analysis

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mercury General pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tokio Marine pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Mercury General and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 1.23% 8.88% 2.68% Tokio Marine 4.73% 7.22% 1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.55 $320.09 million $2.60 15.25 Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.61 $2.39 billion $3.53 12.48

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercury General and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 1 4.00

Mercury General presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Mercury General’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Mercury General on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

