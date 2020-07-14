TokenPay Price Up 7% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $840,900.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,203.86 or 0.99968579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00135981 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006732 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,329,787 coins and its circulating supply is 21,329,775 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

